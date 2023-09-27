Harry Styles, Girlfriend Taylor Russell spotted on London Coffee date

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Taylor Russell were recently spotted out grabbing coffee.



On Sunday, September 24, the couple went on a rare public trip and were seen grabbing coffee together in North London.

Styles and Russell, both 29 and clutching coffee cups in one hand, used their free arms to stroll hand in hand through the city.

Styles wore a grey hoodie under a black puffer jacket as they dressed warmly for the October weather. Black slacks, sunglasses, sneakers, and a blue baseball cap completed his outfit.

Russell, on the other hand, was dressed in a baggy orange jacket and pants. She completed her look with hoop earrings, a black shoulder bag, and sunglasses.

The coffee date comes after three months of newly sparked romance rumours.

The next month, Russell fueled the flames of their romance by going to the As It Was singer's concerts in Vienna, Austria, as well as his final Love on Tour appearance in Italy.