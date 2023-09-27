Nashawn Breedlove, Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Actor, Rapper, Dead at 46

Nashawn Breedlove, actor and rapper, who rap battled Eminem in 8 Mile, died in New Jersey at the age of 46.



According to TMZ, the cause of his in-sleep death on Sunday is unknown.

His death news was announced by his mother Patricia in a Facebook post.

The post read, “Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent. Nashawn’s departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express.”

“I can’t put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path,” it further read.

Breedlove is well-known for his part in 8 Mile, a drama from 2002 that was partially based on Eminem's life. Eminem plays Jimmy, often known as B-Rabbit, a white rapper from Detroit seeking to succeed in the largely Black hip-hop industry.



Breedlove portrays Lotto, a fellow freestyle rapper steeped in the hip-hop scene of Detroit. Lotto is a member of Jimmy's adversaries in the movie, the rap group The Free World.

Lotto and Jimmy square off near the conclusion of the movie; the rappers usually congregate and engage in combat in a location known as The Shelter.

In addition to 8 Mile, Breedlove appeared on the soundtrack for the 2001 movie The Wash, together with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. He had lived in New Jersey for a very long time.