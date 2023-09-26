Royal family, King Charles warned of 'wounded' Prince Harry's intentions

Royal family and King Charles have been issued new warnings that "hurt" Prince Harry may reveal more shocking details about the palace in future.

The Duke of Sussex, who's in tense for being treated as non-royal during his recent visit to the UK, could spill more secrets on the royal family if he feels cornered, an expert has warned.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has warned the palace that, whilst Harry may have drawn a line for now, there could be more information coming out on the Firm, particularly if he feels "hurt or attacked".



Harrold said, on behalf of Slingo: "I would like to think he has drawn a line, but I think there is more to come."



The former royal butler shared his thoughts on the mounting pressure the Duke is facing and added only "those who are there know what goes on behind closed doors."

"I think there’s a lot going on and he is having to deal with it. There’s things that have happened and only those who are there know what goes on behind closed doors so it's one side against another," he added.

"From his point of view I think he could potentially do more if he feels he has been hurt or attacked, if people are being put in a corner they tend to lash out and I think this is what Harry will do if he feels that way."



Harry's estranged relationship with his royal relatives has deepened after cutting ties with them nearly four years ago when he and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals and relocated to Montecito.