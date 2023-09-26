Simon Cowell to launch a new project to discover talented bands like One Direction

Simon Cowell is reportedly going to begin a new project to discover new talented music band like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony.



A source spilled to MailOnline, “Yes, it will probably involve putting together a new group.”

The outlet mentioned that the music mogul “clearly remains fiercely committed to his music career”.

Another insider revealed that the news came in after Simon collaborated with Universal Music Publishing Group for new venture.

“Something has been in the works that's imminent and is very different to what has been seen before,” remarked the source.

It is believed that Simon has “something in the works and is said to feel fired up about the challenge ahead of the new release”.

Earlier, Simon opened up about his therapy after suffering from depression on The Mirror’s Men in Mind podcast.

“When I see my friends, the first thing I talk about is how therapy has had this super positive effect on my life,” said the TV personality.

Simon added, “I wish I had done this 10 or 20 years ago... it’s like a weight has lifted off my shoulders. I’ve suffered from depression over the years... but that was just something I just thought, ‘Well, that’s my character trait. I get down,’ and it’s something you deal with.”