Katrina Kaif wishes ‘lifetime of happiness’ to Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Katrina Kaif extended her warm wishes to the newlyweds, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness.



The Ek Tha Tiger actress took to her Instagram and re-shared adorable wedding photos of the bride and groom.



"Many congratulations and wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and togetherness," the B-town diva penned a sweet note.



Parineeti has tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav on September 24, 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.



The Girl on the Train actress announced her union with the love of her life in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!"

The 34-year-old expressed her immense gratitude for the new chapter of her life.

"Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now," she concluded.