Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline enjoy getaway weekend in Las Vegas

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have “have grown close fairly quickly”, spending the weekend in L.A.



The Outer Banks actress and the actor of The King of Staten Island recently spent a brief 24 hours in Las Vegas.

When Davidson and Cline took a break, the comedian was performing at The Chelsea on the strip as part of his Pete Davidson Live tour.

The couple stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas, where they mainly hung out at the All's Lounge on 66. Cline stood for a solo photo wearing all-black attire, but they were not captured together.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed by multiple sources that Cline, 25, and Davidson, 29, are in a relationship.

"They have been hanging out and spending time together when they can and really like each other," the source reported, as per ET.

The source adds about the recent getaway, “They traveled with a group of friends to Vegas, but enjoyed alone time together too. The two of them stayed in the Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World, while their friends stayed in another suite.”

They continued, “During their visit, Pete and Madelyn hung out at the resorts’ Alle Lounge on 66 just the two of them, while the rest of their group went off to gamble. Everyone had a great time.”