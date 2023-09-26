Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Kevin Costner’s charity event after divorce

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the royal guests at Kevin Costner’s charity event, which he hosted just three days after his divorce.
The star of Yellowstone held a One805 fundraiser at his oceanfront mansion three days after reaching a messy divorce agreement with Christine Baumgartner, inviting A-list guests like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Costner received the Heart of the Community Award at the Fall One805 LIVE! Festival, which was designed to raise money for first responders throughout the nation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex applauded and shook Costner's hand as he approached the podium before handing him the trophy.
Costner donned a white button-up and khakis to the dinner, while Meghan looked elegant in a black-and-white coat and Harry went all-black.
Oprah Winfrey and the concert's headliners Maroon 5 were among the other famous people present.
Only a few days prior, Costner and Baumgartner, with whom he shares three children (Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13), had finalized their high-profile divorce. Additionally, he is the father of Liam, 26, Annie, 39, Lily, 37, Joe, 35, and Liam from prior relationships.
