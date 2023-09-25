 
Monday September 25, 2023
Entertainment

Selena Gomez steps out after watching football match with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez appeared cheerful as she greeted fans from her accommodation

By Web Desk
September 25, 2023
Paris has kept her quite occupied recently.

Selena Gomez enjoyed a relaxed afternoon in the heart of Paris as she stepped onto her hotel balcony, dressed comfortably in a white T-shirt paired with light grey joggers. 

Completing her ensemble were oversized gold hoop earrings, and her dark hair was elegantly pulled back. The former Wizards of Waverly Place star appeared cheerful as she greeted fans from her accommodation.

It comes after on Sunday night she was seen watching a football match with close pals Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The trio were spotted in the crowd at The Parc des Princes Stadium as they watched local side Paris Saint Germain thrash Olympique Marseille 4-0. 