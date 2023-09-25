Jamie Foxx ‘freaks out’ his friends with his idea of marriage to Alyce Huckstepp

File Footage

Jamie Foxx is set to take the marriage leap with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp following his major health scare.



However, a source told RadarOnline.com that the actor’s friends expressed their concern as they believed that he’s making a huge mistake by moving too fast in his relationship with Alyce.

Earlier this year, Jamie experienced health crisis and source revealed that the incident made the actor to think about the idea of marriage due to “his own mortality” scare.

A source spilled to the outlet, “Nearly dying has really woken him up to his own mortality. Now he's very aware it could all end in an instant.”

For the unversed, Jamie was admitted to hospital in April while filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

After spending weeks in intensive care, the actor then went to rehabilitation care at a Chicago-based centre.

It is reported that Jamie might have suffered a stroke which his family did not disclose, saying it was due to “a medical complication” the actor was hospitalised for so long.

The insider mentioned, “Jamie started saying he wants to settle down. It's freaking out everyone in his life.”

“They're worried he's going to marry Alyce just because she's the one he happens to be with now,” stated the source.

Meanwhile, the source claimed that Jamie, who was spotted with the mystery blonde in Cannes last May, might be Alyce.

“Now he's gung-ho about making Alyce his wife and people think he's being impetuous,” added the insider.