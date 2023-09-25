Meghan Markle's 'crushed' ex Trevor Engelson after returning wedding rings by mail

Meghan Markle reportedly left her ex-husband Trevor Engelson 'blindsided' after she demanded a divorce.
A source spoke to Bella magazine and revealed that the Duchess of Sussex had returned her wedding and engagement rings by post, in a move that left him 'devastated'.
"When she told Trevor she wanted a divorce, he was devastated."
At the time, Trevor reportedly attempted to speak to Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle along with mutual friends in a bid to understand "where it had gone wrong".
"He was genuinely blindsided," the source said.
The source went on to add that Meghan's move to deal with the divorce had 'crushed' him and that he was "crushed all over again" when she went public with her relationship with Prince Harry.
As per the insider it "took a while to recover" and said: "He's a good guy but Meghan crushed him when she demanded a divorce."
