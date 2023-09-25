Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cooking up' secret project with 'Hollywood bigwigs'

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must continue to work their fingers to the bone if they wish to preserve their ritzy lifestyle in California.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made headlines for their attendance at the One805 Live! charity event hosted by Kevin Costner.

In a new interview, The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers suggested the couple could have been secretly working on a new deal at the star-studded event, owing to the pair’s need to remain associated with several lucrative projects across Hollywood to stay relevant in the United States.

"We haven’t seen too much of Meghan in recent months; we have seen quite a lot of Harry of course back for the Coronation, riding solo – and then back just a few weeks ago, tying in with the late Queen’s passing,” Myers began.

“But what is on the horizon for these two? We’ve seen that they need to make an awful, awful lot of money to keep their newfound California lifestyle afloat,” he expressed in a conversation with Sky News Australia.

"Are they going to be mixing with some new production executives? Were they rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood bigwigs, trying to get their latest projects off the ground?”

He added, “Who knows. When Meghan and Harry are involved, there’s normally some things cooking, aren’t there, so I’m waiting and watching to see what they come out with next."