Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin the end of their careers: 'This could be it'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the works of reviving their careers but have not been able to make their path clear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that their downfall has begun amid plans for their comeback.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser, while writing for news.com.au, noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surrounded themselves with people whom far exceeded them in terms of their earning potential.

"Harry and Meghan are now moving in circles where their careers and fortunes do not even begin to measure up to those of the self-made success stories around them," she began.

She went on to issue a warning that even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pocketed over $137 million, since their time away from the royal family, it was only a drop in the ocean comparing to the wealth their A-lister friends had.

Consequently, she said, this number was seemingly the 'pinnacle' of the couple’s potential as their leveraged the royal family’s secrets and made explosive documentaries.

"Harry and Meghan, even coming off the back of years that have seen them ink massive deals, are still only worth a small fraction of what their chums are. Yes, yes, there are more ways to measure success than just filthy lucre but as the Sussexes close out what might be their most lucrative years, even now, they are not even remotely close to playing in the same ballpark as Costner & Co."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle net worth

As the couple plans to revamp their image, one that does not attach them to the royal family, Elser predicted that this revamp would not sustain them financially considering that, as per Forbes, their net worth is $60 million.

"Of course, this is probably $137 million more than you and I have to our names but the sharper, stickier part that should be keeping the Sussexes’ accountant up at night is that this figure cannot be taken as just the exciting starting point of the LA careers but could represented the pinnacle of their earning power."

"It could well be downhill from here. The money that Harry and Meghan have earned in recent years, could be it."