Priyanka Chopra shares key marriage advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav

Priyanka Chopra sends blessings for newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Priyanka Chopra penned a sweet note for her cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra following her marriage with Indian politician, Raghav Chadha.



The internationally renowned actress dropped some beautiful snaps of the newlywed and extended her warm wishes on their reunion.

She wrote, "Picture perfect... sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day!"

Priyanka welcomed her cousin's husband Raghav to the Chopra family, saying, "hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us."

The Quantico actress showered love on her Tisha, a nickname she has given to Parineeti.

"Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever. We’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness," she added.



The 41-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who is married to Jonas Brothers member, Nick Jonas, ended her note with some love advice for the couple. "Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

As the actress announced her union with the politician on social media, several well-known celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurana, Sania Mirza and others, extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlywed couple.



