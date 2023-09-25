'The Office' reboot in the works: Report

'The Office' is reportedly returning for a reboot

A brand-new reboot of hit sitcom The Office is reportedly in the works and could be announced anytime soon.

The prospective culmination of months-long Hollywood strikes is set to elicit a deluge of announcements pertaining to upcoming films and TV shows.

Among those will be a reboot of the beloved sitcom, which originally aired from 2005 to 2013.

As per a recent report from Puck, Greg Daniels, who helmed the original show, is set to do a reboot of The Office.

It is expected to be announced after the successful termination of the WGA strike.

It was reported earlier today, Monday, Sept. 25, that the Writers Guild of America, who have been on a strike since May, has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with Hollywood Studios, laying the initial groundwork for the end of strike.

However, the actors, who have still occupied the picket lines under their union SAG-AFTRA, haven’t been able to reach a substantial arrangement.

Other anticipated announcements could include a “ton of high-profile movie scripts,” and Ryan Murphy’s voyage from Netflix to Disney among others, according to Puck.

It’s unclear whether or not the upcoming rumored iteration of The Office will witness the return of its original cast, including Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, and more.