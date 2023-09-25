Taylor Swift confirms romance with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift loves the players and Travis Kelce loves the game, seeing as the two connected after Sunday’s football match in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 33, was notably excited as she cheered on Kelce with his mother, Donna, watching the game from the suite reserved for the two-time Super Bowl champion, 33.

Following the game, the duo was seen walking out of the venue together, in a short video captured by former NFL athlete, Jarrett Payton. Swift appears to be in good spirits as she is heard saying “Hi, how’s it going?”

Kelce, dressed in a patterned two-piece outfit, also shot a smile and brief nod to the camera. Swift and Kelce may not have been holding hands but they walked together closely.

Whether the two are officially dating is uncertain, however a source told People Magazine that the Cruel Summer musician is “very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends.”

The source added that Swift could not turn down the invite which she got for the game.

“Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘yes,’” the source said. “She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”

While the rumour mill has been on about the speculated romance between the Swift and Kelce, no one had confirmed it officially.