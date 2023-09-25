Parineeti Chopra marries Raghav Chadha in dreamy ceremony: See Photos

Parineeti Chopra looks elegant in fairytale wedding with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.



The Bollywood actress shared beautiful pictures from her special day on Instagram.



The Hasee Toh Phasee actress wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!"



The 34-year-old expressed her immense gratitude for the new chapter of her life.



"Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now," she concluded.

The couple was looking adorable together in a cream colour-coordinated traditional ensembles.



Parineeti donned a gorgeous handcrafted outfit and multi-tiered necklace by Manish Malhotra.



As the actress announced her union with the politician on social media, several well-known celebrities including Priyanka Chopra extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlywed couple.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.

