Travis Kelce's denim look slammed ahead of Taylor Swift’s Chiefs stadium appearance

Travis Kelce's denim look ahead of Taylor Swift’s Chiefs stadium appearance

Travis Kelce didn’t get too much appreciation when he styled in a “painter” styled denim-on-denim look before his Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.



When the NFL star entered Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, he attracted attention wearing a white denim jacket and blue-splattered trousers.

He complimented his look with a white t-shirt, white Converse sneakers, several silver chains, and sunglasses to give off the appearance of confidence.

On the Chiefs' official Twitter account, a video of Kelce strolling into the stadium was shared with the caption "Okay, Killa."

The football player's outfit, however, certainly did not impress everyone as some online users made fun of his daring sense of style.

“Yeah, my buddy is a painter. He got that same outfit,” one person quipped, while another joined, “Kinda looks like the print on my Bounty toilet paper.”

“I wonder if he owns a mirror?” a third chimed in.

Taylor Swift surprised Swift fans on Sunday when she was seen in Kansas City, Missouri, watching Kelce take the field in a game against the Chicago Bears.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner was seen in a private room wearing team colours with the pro baller's mother, Donna Kelce, who was wearing her son's jersey number.