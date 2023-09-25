Jonnie Irwin's reunion with 'Place In The Sun' co-host Jasmine Harman amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin and Jasmine Harman's reunion amid cancer battle.

Jonnie Irwin surprised fans at a live show in Birmingham over the weekend. His Instagram post, featuring a snapshot alongside his former co-host Jasmine Harman, from A Place in the Sun garnered an outpouring of messages from well-wishers.

In his Instagram post, Jonnie wrote, "Reunited with this beaut for the day.

Great show and so nice to meet all the viewers looking to make their dreams come true. Pop over today and see @laurahamiltontv with loads of seminars and great information."



Jonnie, who has been bravely battling terminal lung cancer since 2020, has consistently shared updates with his followers.

Recently, he revealed feeling weaker due to his ongoing treatments.

Consequently, his presence at the event alongside his old friend Jasmine Harman brought immense joy to fans.

The star was seen placing an arm around his former co-host, who was looking elegant in a floral purple dress for the occasion.

One fan wrote, "Dream team. You two are great together," while another remarked, "The originals!!! Together you made the show."

Jonnie Irwin provided a glimpse into his day-to-day life as he continues his battle against terminal cancer and endeavors to "slow down the growth" of his tumors through various therapies.