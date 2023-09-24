Kylie Minogue defends risque outfits in song 'Padam Padam'

Kylie Minogue chanels her confidence with new hit Padam Padam, which is enough to raise the temperature in sweltering hot summer with her risque outfits and daring lyrics.

Padam Padam went on to become Kylie's biggest hit since 2010's All The Lovers, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After the seductive track went viral on social media and stormed up the charts, Radio 1 playlisted a lady over 50 for the first time in years.

With her song, the singer made her fans not expect the 55-year-old to tone down her sexy PVC and lace ensembles or steamy songs to appease those who argue she should toe an 'age appropriate' line.

“It’s not about being sexy, it’s about being yourself,” the singer wore her heart on her sleeves while speaking to The Sun.

“I’m not going down to Tesco’s in thigh boots and a catsuit, but in Popland that is me.”

She clarified that she didn't dress that way in the song to be seductive but rather to be herself, adding, “I don’t even call it sexy as even that feels passé.”

“I am happy there is a strength in inhabiting your own playfulness, your own confidence and empowerment. It is an acceptance and kind of daring to feel confident with yourself and be at ease.”

“I am really comfortable with what I am doing,” she concluded.