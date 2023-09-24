Jamie Lee Curtis begs 'One Piece' showrunners for THIS role

The cast of Netflix's One Piece appears optimistic about giving Jamie Lee Curtis the precise role she has her heart set on.



On Friday, Curtis responded to a burgeoning online fan movement calling for the Oscar-winning actor to be chosen for the live-action project's role of Dr Kureha.

One Piece, which is based on the same-titled manga series by Eiichiro Oda, centres on a young boy named Monkey D Luffy and his fellow Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the eponymous treasure.

“ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in @onepiecenetflix,” Curtis captioned her post.

This prompted Matt Owens, co-showrunner of the series with Steven Maeda, to post the following in the comments section:

“Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let’s talk!”

Curtis again posted after making her initial comments, this time with a video of herself appearing in a press conference to promote Halloween Ends in 2022.

One Piece premiered last month on Netflix and was instantly promoted for a season two weeks later.