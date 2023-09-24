Danielle Fishel left startled before resuming 'Boys Meet World' podcast

Danielle Fishel talks about her concerns before launching her Boy Meets World rewatch podcast with Will Friedle and Rider Strong, two of her previous on-screen partners.

In an interview with People magazine that was posted online on Saturday, the actress expressed concern that the Pod Meets World podcast "might ruin" the audience's enjoyment of the well-liked ABC sitcom.

“We don’t want our criticisms or our critiques or our experiences to in any way change what your opinion of the show is,” Fishel noted. “They’re just our honest opinions, and we can’t do it if we’re not going to be honest.”

The three discuss behind-the-scenes stories and experiences from their time on the show while rewatching each episode of the podcast.

“I was just left with one overarching feeling about the whole experience as opposed to the show and what its values were, or what its key points were, or how good it was,” Fishel added. “And so now getting to watch it, I’m like, ‘Man, it’s a really good show,’ and what a great experience we had.”

Before its finale in 2000, Boy Meets World had seven seasons since its 1993 launch. Later, Girl Meets World received a revival on Disney+.