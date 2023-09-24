King Charles ridiculed after group stages protest at Buckingham Palace

King Charles' royal watchers were left in awe after an anti-monarch group staged a protest in Buckingham Palace

King Charles was met with a surprise after anti-monarch group Republic snuck into Buckingham Palace and protested.

The mob, which initially went undercover as a tour group, served a surprise to the monarch after they appeared in black shirts with yellow lettering that spelled out 'Not My King'.

They proceeded to take a photo and post it on social media stating that it was a 'fantastic moment' in their movement to further democracy.

Republic stated in the post on Twitter: "This is a fantastic moment for republicans nationwide, with a group of normal citizens standing up for democracy in the adopted home of the Monarchy.

"But, it wouldn’t have been possible without members of our Local Groups, who made up the protest today. Join your nearest to get involved in republican activism!".

The protest seemingly irked royal watchers as believed that the protest was pointless.

One commenter wrote: "He is your King though. Like it or lump it. That is the law of the land."

Another royal fan stated: "What does not my King even mean?"



A third critic mentioned: "How does this help convince the undecided? All a fun day out for those already committed republicans, but this does nothing to spread the message. If anything, it all looks a bit silly. Crown bashing is lazy and works against the movement. Will you ever change tack?"



