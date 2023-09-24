Joe Jonas drops lively snaps from Jonas Brothers concert amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas, who has been in the headlines after announcing separation from his now-estranged wife, Sophie Turner, has dropped rare photos from the Jonas Brothers' latest concert.



The Sucker singer took to his Instagram and shared two photos while performing for the audience at the CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore.



In the first monochrome snap, Joe was seen standing at the drums on stage and passionately singing for the concertgoers.



The 34-year-old was seen smiling on the camera in the other picture, donning a green colour button down shirt over a plain white t-shirt.

On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."

The situation got messy when the Games of Thrones alum has filed a shocking lawsuit against ex-husband, claiming that he "wrongfully retained" their two daughters by refusing to send them back to England, where she is from.

The 27-year-old actress further alleged that she learned about her estranged husband's divorce petition through media sources.

In response, the Hesitate singer responded to Sophie’s surprising lawsuit, stating that he did not 'abduct' their two girls.



The singer's representative told Page Six that the lawsuit is a "harsh legal position" that goes against the "amicable co-parenting setup."

