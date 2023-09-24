Prince Harry obligated to 'inform in advance' ahead of visit to King Charles

file footage

Prince Harry has been directed to issue a formal notice ahead of his visit to King Charles at Windsor Castle.



A recent report from The Telegraph revealed the Duke of Sussex was denied the right to stay at one of the royal properties during his visit to the UK earlier this month.

The former royal had planned to stay at Windsor Castle after he flew to London to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept.7; however, his request was denied on the account of unavailability of any property on such short notice.

Instead, he was instructed by the Buckingham Palace to put in a "formal request" the next time he wishes to see his father during his visit.

King Charles was staying at Balmoral with Queen Camilla to privately mark the first year since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the time Harry visited his native land.

The father of two flew solo as he attended the charity award show dedicated to "celebrate the resilience and achievements of the London's seriously ill children and youngsters."

His wife Meghan Markle stayed behind to take care of their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, and later joined him in Dusseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 in the then forthcoming weeks.