Prince Harry appears 'uncomfortable' around Oprah Winfrey after 2021 interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came face to face with Oprah Winfrey for the first time since their interview with the host in 2021.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend Kevin Costner's One805 Live! charity event dedicated to the financial aid and mental health support of first responders on Friday, Sept. 22.

The event was attended by a plethora of A-listers, including Winfrey, Adam Levine, and more.

Speaking to the Mirror, body language expert Judi James revealed the Suits alum fit just right in the A-list gathering, while the young royal appeared to look "submissive" during the whole gig.

"She looks entranced by the event and the company," she said of Meghan, "while Harry appears less comfortable, looking rather out of place in the celebrity surroundings."

In a video posted on the charity's official Instagram account, Harry could be seen presenting an award to the Yellowstone star as Meghan cheered him onstage.

It was Meghan who first handed Harry the actor's award from the table, before the latter went up to Costner to present it.



"[Meghan seemed to] feel the need to hand Kevin Costner’s award to Harry to hand to Costner, before steering her husband with one hand on his back and then giving what looks like a little push on the back as Harry steps up towards the star," James noted.

She added: "It looks very much like Meghan’s gig, with her taking a much more central and dominant role here, perhaps swapping roles and status with her husband after Harry’s star turn at the Invictus Games."