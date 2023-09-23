Kim Kardashian's ex-business partner forced to live out of car after deal collapse

Kim Kardashian's ex-business partner forced to live out of a car after deal collapse

A software developer is scraping the bottom of the barrel after his deal with Kim Kardashian fell apart.

In 2015, The Kardashians star collaborated with a man named David Liebensohn to develop an emoji app, Kimoji, containing a custom selection of over 250 Kim-themed emojis.

The lucrative business generated over $1million a minute, owing to thousands of downloads per second at the time of launch.

Liebensohn now claims that he is living out of his car after the deal was shortly forfeited as a result of some misunderstandings.

The software developer filed a lawsuit against the television personality for $300 million in 2019, accusing Kim of stealing his idea and running away with the trademark.

"If I get hit by a bus tomorrow, I want everyone to know the truth about the Kardashians," he told the Daily Mail at the time.

Liebensohn ended up losing his $2 million business, his family, and was forced to pull out his lawsuit due to boatload of legal fees.

He now lives in his 2011 Toyota Prius to save money on rent and visits the gym to shower.

Liebensohn also created a website www.kimkardashianruinedmylife.com to spread awareness about the scam.

"I lost my wife, my kids blamed me, they had a rough time at school, they were teenagers at the time and idolized that family – Kim and her sisters – then this happened and it destroyed us," explained the guy.

Kim and her close friend Jonathan Cheban originally wanted to become the face of Liebensohn's anti-cyber bullying social media app CensorGram, and got in touch with the developer to create a emoji range for it.