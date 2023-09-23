King Charles' invitation 'turned down' by Prince Harry

King Charles' invitation to join him 'turned down' by Prince Harry

Prince Harry was reportedly invited by his father King Charles to join him on the anniversary of the Queen Elizabeth's death, but the Duke turned him down, according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex rejected an offer to spend the anniversary of his granny at Balmoral with his royal relatives, it’s been revealed for the first time.

King Charles, according to The Sun, invited his estranged son Harry to Balmoral in what was seen as an olive branch amid years of worsening tension between the disgruntled royal and the members of the Firm.



Harry, who was already in the UK to attend a charity event, allegedly turned him down, instead spending the morning of September 8 alone before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games.



However, Harr paid his respects to the late Queen as he was photographed leaving St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before Heading to Germany for his Invictus Games.

Soon after his photo went viral, some media outlets claimed that the Duke was conditionally allowed to visit his grandmother grave at last minute. He was reportedly told in no uncertain terms the visit was to remain private, according to reports in the Telegraph.

Harry’s trip to his grandparents’ graves was snapped on camera by a member of the public, who took a picture of him leaving the chapel, looking emotional. Harry didn’t hold out much hope of getting permission from Buckingham Palace to visit the chapel.

Prince Harry marked the anniversary without seeing any other members of his family as his father, King Charles, attended prayers at Crathie Kirk while Prince William and Kate were in Wales.