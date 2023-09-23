Russell Brand condemns ‘constructed narrative’ amidst sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand refused to take a social media hiatus amidst sexual assault allegations and encouraged his supporters to fight the “constructed narrative” against him by supporting his Rumble channel.

In a video posted across his social media on late Friday night, the 48-year-old comedian sought sympathy from watchers amidst an “extraordinary and distressing week” after being accused of sexual and emotional abuse by multiple women earlier this month.

The infamous conspiracy theorist discredited the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), an industry collaboration between major international news and tech organisations, emphasising that “trust is the last thing you should be offering,” and that “we have to be very, very cautious indeed.”

“The TNI is a collaboration between big tech and legacy media organizations, to target, control, choke, and shut down independent media organizations… like this one,” the English podcaster declared.

“These organisations collaborate in constructing narratives, whether that’s around the war, the pandemic, and of course, there are other examples,” he further posited.

Brand was accused of rape and sexual and emotional abuse by four women, one of whom was 16 years old at the time of the alleged assault, in a bombshell expose published after a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Following the initial report, multiple other women have come out with their harrowing experiences with the comic as well.

Brand immediately denied the allegations, chalking up the subsequent “censorship” of his channels by multiple broadcasting services, including BBC, to “mainstream media attacks” against him.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor thanked fans for “questioning the information” being presented to them, encouraged them to support his channel on Rumble, and signed off with his show’s tagline, “Stay free.”