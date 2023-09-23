Ryan Gosling, Kylie Jenner including more amp up Gucci Show in Milan: See Photos

Ryan Gosling, Julia Roberts, Kylie Jenner, and many more stars attended the Gucci Fashion Show in Milan. The stars were dressed to impress yet set the runway on fire with their bold and fashionable looks.



Ryan Gosling

The 42-year-old actor, who is competing for an Oscar, looked sharp in a biker bomber jacket, a white shirt, black pants, and shoes.

He also wore a black-and-gold vintage Tag Heuer Carrera watch as an accessory. This is one of the three Tag Heuer watches he wore in the box office success Barbie as Ken.

Kylie Jenner

Despite wearing a lovely bejewelled Prada little dress to the event, Kylie Jenner's accessory—or more specifically, the lock screen on said accessory—grabbed all the attention.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid elevates quiet luxury to a whole new level by starting her own upscale knitwear line, Guest In Residence, which she celebrated with LuisaViaRoma while sporting pieces from the collection and Vagabond loafers.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner stormed the Versace runway with confidence at Milan Fashion Week, just hours after making her front-row appearance with rumoured beau Bad Bunny.

Irina Shaykh

Tom Brady's rumoured romance partner also walks the Tod runway.

Naomi Campbell, Julia Roberts, Emma Watson, Paul Mescal, Julia Garner also attended the show.