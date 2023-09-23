Kendall Jenner looks confident on runway hours after debut with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner strutted the ramp with confidence for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week mere hours after she made her front row debut with alleged beau Bad Bunny.

The model, 27, rocked a milky white sleeveless mini dress with a chunky stone studded neckline.

Her makeup was kept simple, with a matte base complemented with rosy cheeks and glossy taupe lips, while her hair resonated a ’60s style high ponytail. She accessorised the ensemble with silver heels and a matching white handbag.

Before her runway appearance, The Kardashians’ reality star and Puerto Rican musician (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) made their front row couple debut at the Gucci show, via People Magazine.

Instagram: Versace

The two were sat together for the showing of the luxury brand’s first collection by creative director Sabato De Sarno.

The WHERE SHE GOES singer was dressed in a white button-down over blue jeans and wore a nude beanie and black shoes. Meanwhile, Jenner rocked a beige coat while accessorising a scarlet leather purse and matching shoes.

The duo twinned with their choice of black identical sunglasses as they sat together.

The dating rumours between the two surfaced in February of this year. Following the news, the couple reportedly were spotted making out and went on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

While the two have not openly admitted to being together, the musician told Vanity Fair earlier this month that he want to improve his English with “some specific people” as “with one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”