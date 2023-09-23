Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note to 'little one' Parineeti Chopra ahead of wedding

Priyanka Chopra extended her warm wishes to cousin and actress, Parineeti Chopra ahead of her wedding with Indian politician, Raghav Chadha.



The internationally celebrated artist, who is likely to skip her cousin-sister's wedding due to her work commitments, took to Instagram, to share a throwback to The Girl on the Train actress.

The Citadel actress, 41, shared an image of Parineeti, beaming with in what appears to be during a vacation.

"I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. Always wishing you so much love," the actress added a red-heart emoji wishing love to the bride-to-be.



The Hasee Toh Phasee alongside her family has arrived in Udaipur ahead of her grand wedding festivities with Raghav.



As per reports, the couple will get married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.



Later, the wedding reception will be hosted in Chandigarh at the Taj Hotel on the 30th of September.



The soon-to-be husband and wife got engaged on May 13 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.

Apart from close family members and friends, wife of Nick Jonas also attended the happy ceremony to give her best wishes to the affianced couple.