Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'compassionate' for next career move: 'They understood'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to dive head first into philanthropy as the pair have had a track record of staying in the public's good graces when not airing the royal family's secrets.
According to royal reporter Catherine Meyer- Funnell, while writing for Express, the Duke of Sussex in particular garnered great success with his recently concluded Invictus Games.
"With Invictus though it's different. In his addresses at the opening and closing ceremonies Harry was compassionate, honest and engaging, but most importantly of all he understood how to let the Games and its inspiring competitors speak for themselves," she began.
She elaborated that because he leaned into his previous experience as a veteran, he was able to make something positive out of it.
"As a veteran himself Harry naturally understands the experiences of some of those competing to a degree, but when he founded Invictus in 2014 he harnessed the power of his royal status to draw attention to those suffering from severe mental and physical injuries and allow them to tell their own stories and shape their own narrative."
The reporter went on to add that it was likely a better choice for the couple to continue with their goodwill as they navigated their next big career move.
"This focus on philanthropy has previously served the couple well, as while still working royals they championed initiatives such as the Together community cookbook, contributed to by those living in Grenfell, and the mental health charity Heads Together."
