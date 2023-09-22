Joe Jonas gives shout-out to parents and parents-to-be during his concert

Joe Jonas has recently sent out a shout-out message to the parents and parents-to-be during One Night. The World Tour at Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia on Thursday.



Prior to performing Little Bird from their new album, Joe addressed his audience and extended his love to parent among his fans.

“This next one is all about being a parent,” said Joe.

The musician also said “good luck” to those willing to become parents in the future.

In the meantime, Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin each gave him a hug before singing their first song, Celebrate.

Earlier on September 21, Sophie Turner reportedly sued Joe for alleged wrongful retention of their two kids.

In a complaint shared by PEOPLE magazine, Sophie claimed that Joe stopped their daughters from meeting the Game of Thrones star, while withholding kids’ passports.

“On September 19, 2023, the Father's Florida attorney confirmed that the Father will not return the passports to the Mother and will not consent for the children to return home to England,” stated the documents.

It read, “Based on the Father's express statements that he will not return the children to England and will not return the children's passports to the Mother, on September 20, 2023, the Mother has submitted her Hague Convention Application for Return to the Central Authority for England & Wales seeking the return of the children to England.”

Joe however reacted to Sophie’s claims, saying that she’s “misleading”.

The musician rep told PEOPLE, “Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case.”