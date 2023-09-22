America’s Got Talent’s newest Fantasy League spin-off bids farewell to Sofia Vergara

America's Got Talent will say goodbye to Sofia Vergara

NBC announced its newest spin-off to the hit show America’s Got Talent as its 18th season approaches its finale.

The newest rendition of Simon Cowell’s popular Got Talent format, called AGT: Fantasy League, is set to be released in 2024.

The current judges panel, consisting of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will return for the newest spin-off.

However, Sofia Vergara, who joined the panel in 2020 and has judged four seasons of the show since, will be replaced by veteran AGT judge, Mel-B.

Moreover, Terry Crews will return as host for Fantasy League, marking his fifth year hosting the series.

Unlike previous spin-offs such as AGT: The Champions, judges will now be able to choose their favourite act from any past contestant from any Got Talent franchise, not just the finalists or winners from AGT.

NBC explained that the judges will “each choose a roster of heir favourite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations, and fan favorites from America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world, all pre- selected by America in an initial vote.”

The draft pool will comprise 40 acts, with each judge picking their line-up of 10. The judges will then, for the first time in AGT’s history, compete against each other to see whose team bears the next champion.

Furthermore, a new twist will see the judges being able to use their Golden Buzzer to steal an act from another judge.

Fans will be able to nominate their favourite acts after the AGT season 18 finale on Wednesday, September 27.