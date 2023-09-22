Shakira takes major dig at Gerard Pique in her new music video El Jefe

Shakira's nanny ‘fired’ by ex Gerard Pique in her new music video

Shakira has seemingly taken a dig at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique again after casting the nanny he allegedly fired in her new music video.

The Colombian singer’s new song El Jefe, which means The Boss in Spanish, featured the former couple’s long time nanny, Lili Melgar, who used to look after their two sons.

As per Mirror, the Spanish footballer reportedly fired the nanny without compensation after she has alerted Shakira of her husband’s alleged infidelities.

In a surprising turn of events, the nanny made a cameo in the Grammy winner music video as she sang, "Lili Melgar. This song is for you, they didn’t compensate you."



Earlier, during an interview with Billboard, the Hips Don’t Lie singer got candid about her 11-year relationship with ex-boyfriend.

The Waka Waka singer shared, "My priority was my home, my family. I believed in ’till death do us part.’ I believed that dream, and I had that dream for myself, for my children."

While reminiscing her parents' everlasting love which she always desired for herself, the 46-year-old said, "They love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible."



She added, "And it has always been my example. It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen."



Gerard Pique and Shakira parted ways in 2022 after the footballer was accused of cheating on her.

The ex couple share two sons, Milan and Sasha.