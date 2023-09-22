Prince Andrew continues to receive royal treatment with King Charles' support

Prince Andrew reportedly continues to receive royal treatment

Prince Andrew has seemingly not felt the brunt of his fall from grace as his financial situation continues to keep his lavish lifestyle afloat.

According to royal correspondent Tom Skyes, while writing for The Daily Beast, the disgraced Duke of York has kept up with his excessive spending owing to his brother King Charles’ support.

Pals of the disgraced royal stated that his financial situation was 'rosier than imagined' as he continued to receive the royal treatment with his aides at his beck and call.

"There are also suggestions from some of Andrew’s friends that his financial situation is rosier than might be imagined, and that he continues to receive support from his brother," Skyes wrote.

He went on to add that the royal continued to afford a massive team in maintaining his current Royal Lodge residence.

"There have even been reports that he continues to receive meals from the Windsor Castle kitchen, and that there are visits by the palace groundskeeping and gardening team to help maintain the massive garden at his home, Royal Lodge."

For the unversed, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal and military titles after he allegedly sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, and had ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.