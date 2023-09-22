Russell Brand attaches another controversy to his name: Deets inside

Following the sexual misconduct claims against comedian Russell Brand, a former Love Island star expressed her “disappointment” in him.

Malin Andersson, a participant in the 2016 season of Love Island, expressed disbelief at the charges and said she was “disappointed” after having admired him for his advise on health and well-being.

Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse at the height of his fame. During a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times, allegations of his alleged behavior started to surface last week.

Between 2006 and 2013, when the comedian’s success was sky rocketing, four women came forward to relate their stories of being abused by him.

Brand has refuted all accusations and claimed that every relationship he has had has been mutually beneficial.

Speaking to OK! magazine in an interview, Malin said: “I followed his spirituality and whole journey - it's completely shocking.”

She continued by saying that she had listened to Russell's counsel on breathwork, and had read his book and listened to his audiobook about addiction when she was “smoking and drinking a lot.”

Since the allegations have come to light, she added: “All these women have come forward and that makes me feel so disappointed.”