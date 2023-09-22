Millie Bobby Brown explains people's expectation from her engagement with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown recently talked about people’s reaction over her engagement with Jake Bongiovi. The couple first appeared as a couple on Brown’s 18th birthday.

The Stranger Things actress, 19, appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James radio show in London, she enthusiastically discussed her relationship intricacies with fiancé Jake Bongiovi, 21.

“I am engaged. It’s nice, it’s fun, it does feel different,” Brown, who was there to discuss her debut novel Nineteen Steps, told host James. “People were like, ‘it’s not going to be any different’ — I’m like, it kind of is though.”

The engagement of the Enola Holmes actress and the rock star Jon Bon Jovi's son was made public in April.

Jake also appeared on a radio broadcast when Brown called him while playing the game Sitting or Standing with host James.

The 21-year-old, who accompanied Brown on her promotional tour stop in London, claimed during the call that he and Brown's younger sister, Ava, had visited the Natural History Museum in the British city, making “nice little bonding memories.”

After the call, Brown revealed that she had thought about calling Bon Jovi's father on the radio show but had decided against it due to the U.S. time difference.

“If he’s sleeping, then I’m not the favorite daughter-in-law,” Brown told host James, adding, “And I have to be the favorite daughter-in-law.”

Last week, the Netflix star said that she finds the planning for her impending nuptials with her fiancé Bongiovi to be “really exciting.”