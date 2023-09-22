Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott dons new look in rare outing

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott has been spotted out after a long time, first time in 5 years, with a new punk-rock look.



On Saturday, September 16, Scott, 48, was spotted performing errands while out and about in Shelby Township, Michigan.

She wore black tank top with light-washed pants to highlight her numerous tattoos.

Additionally, Scott gave her beautiful blonde hair a tiny pixie cut. She was last seen in a photograph taken in 2018.

Before being married in 1999, Eminem, 50, and Scott welcomed their daughter Hailie Jade in 1995.

The couple, who had been high school sweethearts, divorced in 2001 but later renewed their vows in 2006. After a brief reconciliation, they split up once more later that year.

A father figure to niece Alaina, who was born in 1993 to Kim's late sister Dawn Scott, who passed away in January 2016, Eminem also adopted Scott's son Stevie, whom his ex-wife welcomed in 2002 with then-boyfriend Eric Hartter.