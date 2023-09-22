Shakira talks about being ‘single mom’, ‘popstar’ post-divorce from Gerard Piqué

Shakira is not happy after divorce from Gerard Piqué

Shakira says that although it’s not easy, she is doing just fine after divorce with Gerard Piqué and moving from Barcelona, Spain, to Miami, Florida.



Shakira has continued to be open and honest about life since her divorce from Gerard Piqué, openly discussing the difficulties she faces between pop stardom and being a single mom.

Shakira admits that while living in Europe, her profession was her "third priority" because she had "dedicated" her life to raising her children and her spouse.

But now, she has easier access to colleagues and professional resources thanks to her permanent residence in the United States.

"Now I can release music at a faster clip, although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren't compatible," the Hips don’t lie singer says, as per ET.

"I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill.”

She adds, “When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money."