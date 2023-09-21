Lorraine Kelly quits social media amid Russell Brand 'disturbing' video clips

Lorraine Kelly bid farewell to X (Formerly Twitter), citing a 'Dark' Turn.

The presenter, 63, announced on Thursday she was signing off from the platform as she needed a break, a day after she recalled how Russell Brand called her a 'slut' during an 'uncomfortable' appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in 2007.

'Morning. Having a Twitter break - it's all gone a bit dark - find me on @lorrainekellysmith for mostly cute photos of my dog,' Lorraine wrote.

Fans took to the comment section, telling the TV favourite they were sad she was going but could understand.

Followers wrote: 'Don't blame you but it's a shame that you need to' and 'I have to say I agree with you Lorraine X

It comes hours after Lorraine recalled how comedian Russell called her 'a slut' during a TV chat show in 2007.

Referring to their joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lorraine admitted 'that’s uncomfortable to watch that now'.

Meanwhile, disturbing video clips emerged targeting women in assault-related scenarios

In these clips, Brand is seen in interviews that have raised eyebrows due to his interactions with women and children.

Additionally, there is a compilation of instances where he appears to sexually harass reporters during interviews.

These revelations have sparked a wave of discomfort and concern surrounding the comedian and actor.

The British comedian, 48, was accused of rape and sexual assault in a Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation published on Saturday.