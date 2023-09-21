Lorraine Kelly quits social media amid Russell Brand 'disturbing' video clips

Lorraine Kelly bid farewell to X (Formerly Twitter), citing a 'Dark' Turn.
The presenter, 63, announced on Thursday she was signing off from the platform as she needed a break, a day after she recalled how Russell Brand called her a 'slut' during an 'uncomfortable' appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in 2007.
'Morning. Having a Twitter break - it's all gone a bit dark - find me on @lorrainekellysmith for mostly cute photos of my dog,' Lorraine wrote.
Fans took to the comment section, telling the TV favourite they were sad she was going but could understand.
Followers wrote: 'Don't blame you but it's a shame that you need to' and 'I have to say I agree with you Lorraine X
It comes hours after Lorraine recalled how comedian Russell called her 'a slut' during a TV chat show in 2007.
Referring to their joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lorraine admitted 'that’s uncomfortable to watch that now'.
Meanwhile, disturbing video clips emerged targeting women in assault-related scenarios
In these clips, Brand is seen in interviews that have raised eyebrows due to his interactions with women and children.
Additionally, there is a compilation of instances where he appears to sexually harass reporters during interviews.
These revelations have sparked a wave of discomfort and concern surrounding the comedian and actor.
The British comedian, 48, was accused of rape and sexual assault in a Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation published on Saturday.
Megan Fox reveals how was the ambience on the set with all the big stars in the upcoming action thriller
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle advised to learn from Prince William and Kate Midldeton
Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox have been friends for over 10 years
Princess Kate is naturally confident during solo royal engagements while Prince William often requires his wife's...
Elon musk sparks reactions as he begs Taylor Swift to post some music or concert videos directly on X
Meghan Markle's best friend shared photo from her 2019 wedding for the first time last night