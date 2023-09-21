Queen Camilla steals King Charles thunder in France

Queen Camilla turned heads as she arrived alongside her husband King Charles at the Palace of Versailles for the state dinner hosted by President and Madame Macron in honour of them in the Hall of Mirrors on Wednesday.



Camilla stole the limelight with her chic appearance as she made a dazzling arrival at the Palace, looked elegant in a bespoke Dior haute couture gown specially dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

King Charles' wife was all smiles and in high spirits as she enjoyed the moments as beauty queen in midnight-blue silk crepe outfit , paired with a billowing cape, attracting massive applause form royal fans.

It's not wrong to say that Camilla effortlessly overshadowed her husband's presence with her stunning styling sense at the event.

Her eye-capturing dress perfectly highlighted her awe-inspiring set of royal jewels, which formerly belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

She showed off her grace in breathtaking gown and the the late Queen's precious King George VI Victoria Suite



The dress was well-stitched by royal tailor to highlight sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace, glittering drop earrings and matching sapphire bracelet form part of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s precious King George VI Victoria Suite.

The priceless jewels were amongst some of Queen Elizabeth's most special, due to being gifted by her late father on her wedding day to Prince Phillip in 1947.

The King George VI Victoria Suite consists of a sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace, a pair of sapphire earrings and a bracelet – though the bracelet wasn’t originally part of the set and was actually commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II sometime during the 1960s.



Royal fans were in awe to seen Queen Camilla' s grace in her bespoke ensemble, with one admiring her saying: "Without a doubt, the best Camilla has ever, ever, ever looked. This is gorgeous."