Travis Kelce left feeling 'embarassed' by Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked romance rumors earlier this month

Travis Kelce is still coming to terms with the consequences of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Lover singer sparked romance rumors with football star Travis Kelce, after it was reported the pair were casually seeing each other earlier this month.



Speaking to The Messenger, a source revealed though the couple is hanging out, they haven’t made their relationship official just yet.



“She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week," spilled the insider.

"[Travis] is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her," they continued.

Kelce revealed in July that he had attended the concert of the Grammy winner, who refused to see him when he tried to slip her his number after show at the Eras tour.

“They are seeing where things go,” the insider explained to the outlet.

The athlete’s brother, Jason Kelce confirmed the rumors in an interview this week, claiming they are “100% true.”

During an appearance on the WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Jason gave an insight on the pair’s relationship.

"It's hard to answer because I don't know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life, and I try to keep his business his business, stay out of that world," the athlete shared. "But having said that I think he's doing great, and I think it's 100 percent true."