American Horror Story Delicate: Everything you need to know

American Horror Story: Delicate is the 12th season of the American horror anthology series American Horror Story. It is the first season in the series' history not to have Ryan Murphy as showrunner, with Halley Feiffer taking over. The season is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming book Delicate Condition.



AHS: Delicate premise

American Horror Story: Delicate is set in the present day and follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts), who is desperately trying to start a family. After multiple failed attempts at IVF, she finally becomes pregnant, but her joy is short-lived when she begins to experience terrifying visions and hallucinations. As the buzz around her recent film grows, Anna fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood.

AHS: Delicate cast

The season stars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and Leslie Grossman, all of whom are returning to the series for their fourth or fifth season.

Newcomers to the series include Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A'zion, Julie White, Debra Monk, Dominic Burgess, and Zachary Quinto are also set to appear in recurring roles.

AHS: Delicate release date

American Horror Story: Delicate premiered on FX, followed by Hulu, on September 20, 2023. It will air on Wednesdays at 10pmtill October 18.

However, part two of American Horror Story has no official date yet.

How many seasons of AHS: Delicate

American Horror Story: Delicate is said to be a psychological horror season that will explore themes of motherhood, obsession, and fear. The season is also said to be one of the scariest seasons of the series yet.

For those unversed, the American Horror Story: Delicate previously had 11 season which are listed below according to chronological order.

