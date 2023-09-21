Taylor Swift finally uncovers 1989 (Taylor’s version) complete tracklist, including vault songs

Taylor Swift finally uncovers 1989 (Taylor’s version) complete track list, including vault songs

Taylor Swift has now revealed the titles of the bonus songs as well as the full track list for her upcoming album 1989 (Taylor's Version), which for a day kept fans' busy finding the wildest dreams as they attempted to solve puzzles to explore the vault songs.

On Wednesday, the Lover singer posted images of the album's back cover artwork to social media along with the caption, “It’s a new soundtrack Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all ).”

Taylor Swift Vault Track Titles

The highly anticipated yet mind-boggling puzzle track titles are Is It Over Now?, Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk and Suburban Legends.

On 1989 (Taylor's Version), a fifth song that hasn't been given a name yet will also appear, along with an untitled tune that will only be available at Target-exclusive track.

Before releasing the tracks, the singer-songwriter decided to have teases fans and with the collaboration of Google she makes a game out of her upcoming vault track list.

Whole day, Tuesday, Swifties were busy cracking the codes (solving puzzle) that would appear on the screen in the blue vault when any Swiftie Google searched the term “Taylor Swift.”

Google announced on X (previously Twitter) on Wednesday morning, “Swifties, we made it out of the woods!” after millions of riddles were completed worldwide.

The song titles for the vault track were also revealed in a video that was also uploaded by Google.

The Blank space songstress revealed last month that 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be her next album from her back catalog that would be rerecorded in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the sixth night of her Eras Tour performances.

It will be available on October 27.