DJ Khaled credits ‘Golf’ for weight loss, ‘It cleanses me’

DJ Khaled’s golf playing habits have helped him a lot in weight loss.



The music producer recently opened out about his path to better health, sharing how including golf into his regimen has helped him go from 293 pounds to 263.

"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," the 47-year-old told Us Weekly.

"It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."

He compared it to "almost like going in the ocean without going in the ocean."

As part of his workout, DJ Khaled stated that he usually plays "nine holes or 18 holes" and added that the time passes fast since he occasionally plays with his sons, Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3, whom he shares with wife Nicole Tuck.

"My two boys, they love golf," he added.

"When they're not in school on the weekends or holidays, they go play golf with dad. And that's a beautiful thing to do to be able to play golf with my boys and just kick it."