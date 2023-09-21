Joe Manganiello 'Casually Seeing' Caitlin O'Connor After separation from Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello has reportedly found a new flame amid his divorce from his estranged wife, Sofía Vergara.



According to People, the Winning Time actress Caitlin O'Connor and the 46-year-old actor are "casually seeing" one another.

The Magic Mike actor and the 33-year-old connected in a hot tub at a small, "unofficial" after-party for the HBO drama, a source tells the outlet.

The insider recalls that at their very first meeting, "they were talking the whole time."

The source continues by mentioning that O'Connor and Manganiello are currently "casually seeing each other at this point," remarking that O'Connor "is a lovely girl" and Manganiello "seemed like a great guy."

Shortly after their alleged encounter, the soon-to-be couple was seen leaving a Venice, California, Gold's Gym. O'Connor, who looked fit and sporty in a blue athletic top and black leggings, chatted with Manganiello, who was wearing shorts and a white tank top from his own streetwear company, Death Saves.

O'Connor was beaming as they made their way to Manganiello's Cadillac SUV, where she climbed inside and the two drove off.

After seven years of marriage with Vergara, 51, Manganiello filed for divorce in July.