Amy Jackson exudes elegance as she cosies up to Ed Westwick at Milan Fashion Week

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson looked simply sensational as they posed up a storm

during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The Gossip Girl actor, 36, and the Bollywood star, 31, who have been together almost two years, were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other.

Amy stunned in a striking cutout black denim dress which boasted a collar and long sleeves. The long maxi skirt donned an eye-catching thigh-high split revealing a pair of stylish black leather knee-high boots.

She toted her belongings around in a chic black handbag and styled her long tresses in a neat up-do.

Westwick, who is famously known as Chuck Bass from the famous teenage drama, met Jackson at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival and their romance has only taken off ever since.



A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away.

“Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now.”