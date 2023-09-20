Ryan Reynolds to be honoured with Robin Williams Laughter Award: Deets inside

Ryan Reynolds will be honoured with Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award at the 11th annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser event.



On Wednesday, Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) organisation has announced that this year’s event will be held in New York City at City Winery on October 9.

According to Deadline, BC2M is American actress Glenn Close’s mental-health-focused nonprofit organisation that gives out Laughter Award every year to pay tribute to the late actor by his children, Zak, Zelda and Cody.

Besides Ryan, previous recipients included Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, the Smith family, Dan and Eugene Levy and Melissa McCarthy.

In a statement released to the outlet, Glenn said, “I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honour Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country.”

The fundraiser will feature performances by country music star Reba McEntire and comedian Amy Schumer.

Moreover, other performers that will participate at the event include musicians Jake Wesley Rogers, Jayli Wolf and BC2M ambassador and performer Wayne Brady.

Meanwhile, an auction will also be directed by Scott Nevins that includes prizes such as a garden tour and lunch experience with Food Network star Ina Garten at her home in East Campton and a signed guitar from pop icon, Taylor Swift.

For the unversed, the funds collected at the event will help provide resources for mental health to the teenagers all around the United States.