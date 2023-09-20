Khloe Kardashian comes under fire over high-end product giveaway on social media: Watch

Khloe Kardashian has recently faced backlash by netizens over promoting a new contest on social media.



On September 19, the reality star took to Instagram and posted a brief video in which she informed her fans about a giveaway of several designer luxury products with PR firm HighKey Clout.

In the clip, Khloe could be seen holding a Birkin bag while surrounded by several other high-end products including bags from Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Donning a red-coloured outfit, she told fans, “High Key and I are so excited to be giving away some fabulous prizes. This Birkin bag and all these other prizes could be yours.”

However, Khloe’s fans and followers were tentative of this contest, with one wrote, “'I see these giveaways a lot I really want to know does anybody ever win these things.'

Another remarked, “They never post the winner, if the lottery can post the winner they can too.”

A third said, “In your scamming bag Khloe I love to see it.”

A fourth user added, “No one will win though.”

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe isn’t the first member of the Kardashian family to be called for social media giveaways.

Last year, Kim and Scott Disick were slammed with a $40 million lawsuit over promoting luxury prizes in 2020 that were allegedly part of a “fake lottery scam”.

TMZ reported that Kim and Scott were named in a lawsuit along with the Australian company Curated for a giveaway which was actually “a front to sell personal information to advertisers”.